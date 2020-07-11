Advertisement

Bismarck City Commission to discuss fireworks in city limits

Fireworks
Fireworks(WHSV)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission meets on Tuesday to discuss fireworks in the city limits. 

Bismarck ordinance bans possession in the city limits, but the mayor has been pushing a discussion to lift some of the restrictions.

The city will be receiving a report on incidents from this year’s fourth of July. Earlier this week the mayor of Mandan was cautioning that they may be tightening restrictions on their side of the river. 

The commission will also be discussing the medieval rush mud run.

