Woman arrested for threatening people at a Bismarck gas station with knife

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 27-year-old woman is accused of threatening people with a knife at a Bismarck gas station on Thursday.

Bismarck Police say Cheyenne Risingsun had gotten into a car at the Arco gas station that didn’t belong to her.

Police say when the owner confronted Risingsun they began fighting. She then pulled a knife out of her backpack and threatened to kill the victim.

According to police, as Risingsun left the gas station, she told the victims she was going to get a gun to kill them.

When Police found Risingsun, she told them she was attacked and had found the knife on the ground.

Risingsun is charged with two counts of terrorizing and unlawful entry into a vehicle.

