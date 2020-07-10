Wishek parents to host social distance prom over weekend

WISHEK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to regulations placed on schools around the state, many districts were forced to reconsider activities, such as prom.

When forced to postpone in April, parents in Wishek took it upon themselves to keep the dance alive.

Saturday afternoon, Wishek Juniors and Seniors will be able to attend their high school prom.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say they have worked on social distancing guidelines for the special night. Students are busy at the Wishek Civic Center, setting up for their big night.

“Hearing that we wouldn’t have prom, we were kind of sad right away, but I’m glad we figured out a plan that we could still have our prom,” said Reagen Gross, a student at Wishek HS.

As decorations are hung, social distancing measures are being put in place.

“We’re using the civic center instead of the high school, but we’re spreading out and they’re allowed to go out, there are some outdoor activities that traditionally we won’t do at the school,” said Ann Bettenhausen, a facility member at Wishek HS.

Although no one will be crowned at grand march, a parade through town will take place for the royalty to be seen.

“Either on the back of a vehicle, on a trailer, whatever they chose so that the people in the community can see them dressed up in their prom attire,” said Dynetter Ketterling, a parent of a Wishek HS student.

Students say they look forward to reuniting, after the school year was cut short.

“It’s nice, were able to do some last thing with our seniors, because we spent many month’s not with them because we didn’t get to finish our year together. So its really nice we get to do something with them before the year is over,” said Alexa Ketterling, a student at Wishek HS.

And parents are sending off their seniors with one final celebration.

“At least we can give them this. To say, we love you guys, you will always be a part of Wishek and part of Wishek High School and we want to send you off knowing you are important and we don’t want to just brush this off,” said Kristie Peterson, a parent of a Wishek HS Student.

The grand march parade will begin at 6:00 followed by prom at 7:00.

The parade route around Wishek is as followed,

1. Parade will start heading east from on 8th Street (the side of civic center with marquee and head west toward Weber Ford on the main highway.

2. Turn south on 3rd street (Weber Ford ) and head toward the Wishek Living Center

3. Turn East on 4th in front of Wishek Living Center

4. Turn North on 5th (street with funeral home) all the way to 1st (Denise's Daycare)

5. Turn East on 1st heading toward city hall

6. South on Centennial toward St. Patrick's

7. Turn East on 4th and head toward pool/park

8. Turn North on 8th and head toward the civic center

9. Turn East on 1st and

10. go south on 10th (East side of Hospital road) and down to 4th

11. Turn east one last time around front of hospital

12. North past the School

13. Return to the Civic Center

