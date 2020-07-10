Two suspects arrested in Bismarck robbery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An investigator with the Bismarck Police Department says two suspects in an early Sunday morning robbery have been arrested.

Sergeant Mark Gaddis says 27-year-old Cheyenne Risingsun and 33-year-old Barry Reddog were arrested Friday in connection to a robbery on July 5th.

Bismarck Police say the two suspects forced their way into a man’s home on the 600 block of memorial Highway.

According to Police, Risingsun and Reddog held the victim at gunpoint while they stole items from his home.

Risingsun is being held on felonious restraint and accomplice to robbery.

Reddog is held on felonious restraint and robbery.

Sgt. Gaddis says both suspects are being held on charges, which will be filed with the states attorney office on Monday.

According to Sgt. Gaddis, BPD is investigating a third suspect.

