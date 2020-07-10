Advertisement

Trump administration approves major disaster declaration

(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Trump administration has ordered federal assistance to state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding in April.

Preliminary assessments indicated that damage in the 18 counties affected was expected to exceed $8.3 million, with an additional $2 million in damage estimated to still be underwater. The North Dakota Department of Transportation also reported damages totaling $29.7 million.

Governor Doug Burgum thanked the administration in a press release saying:

“We’re deeply grateful to President Trump for recognizing the hardship caused by significant flood damage to roads, bridges and culverts in North Dakota counties that were already heavily burdened by recovery costs from significant spring and fall flooding in 2019....We thank FEMA and the administration for their swift response to our request, as well as Senators Hoeven and Cramer and Representative Armstrong for advocating for this much-needed relief for North Dakotans.”

