Tribal Census Day event in the Turtle Mountains

BELCOURT, N.D. - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa is encouraging tribal members to come out to the Sky Dancer Casino parking lot Friday to have their names counted in the census and enjoy some outdoor fun.

The event encourages everyone to fill out their census and have a little fun while doing so.

There will be food and goodie bags and a chance to win door prizes after your census is filled out.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers are observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.