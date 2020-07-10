The Putt District kicks off “On the Street Thursdays”

MINOT, N.D. - A local Minot business is doing what it can to bring the community together safely during COVID-19.

The Putt District on Main Street is doing its part to make sure everyone stays healthy.

They set up sanitizing stations, they are limiting the number of vendors, and they're advising the public to be aware of health precautions.

The business said the downtown celebration is aimed at uniting people. The event consists of live music, food trucks, jump castles, and of course mini golf. The staff advised that those in attendance wear a mask although one is not required . The Putt District also said they will be doing something special for Minot Kids.

“We’re also donating 50 rounds of put put to the Minot High School Foundation for them to give to the under privileged kids in town,” said Putt District Manager Debra Quakenbush.

Quakenbush said the business plans to do this event every week for the rest of the summer.

The event will be going on from 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

While it is free to come listen to the music there is a cost for food and bracelets to do some of the attractions like jumping in the castle.

Staff will be on hand to assist children with hand sanitizer before and after kids jump, just to make sure things stay sanitized.

Owners said this event is really about bring the community together and revitalizing downtown, but they also want to make sure people are safe as possible.

