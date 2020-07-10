Advertisement

The Putt District kicks off “On the Street Thursdays”

The Putt District kicks off "On the Street Thursdays" in Minot
The Putt District kicks off "On the Street Thursdays" in Minot(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - A local Minot business is doing what it can to bring the community together safely during COVID-19.

The Putt District on Main Street is doing its part to make sure everyone stays healthy.

They set up sanitizing stations, they are limiting the number of vendors, and they're advising the public to be aware of health precautions.

The business said the downtown celebration is aimed at uniting people. The event consists of live music, food trucks, jump castles, and of course mini golf. The staff advised that those in attendance wear a mask although one is not required . The Putt District also said they will be doing something special for Minot Kids.

“We’re also donating 50 rounds of put put  to the Minot High School Foundation  for them to give to the under privileged kids in town,” said Putt District Manager Debra Quakenbush.

Quakenbush said the business plans to do this event every week for the rest of the summer.

The event will be going on from 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

While it is free to come listen to the music there is a cost for food and bracelets to do some of the attractions like jumping in the castle.

Staff will be on hand to assist children with hand sanitizer before and after kids jump, just to make sure things stay sanitized.

Owners said this event is really about bring the community together and revitalizing downtown, but they also want to make sure people are safe as possible.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SNAP benefits available for Anamoose residents impacted by storm

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The SNAP replacement benefits are available to SNAP households only.

News

Economic Resiliency Grant helps businesses open safely

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Unemployment rates and unemployment claims are going down, but that doesn’t necessarily mean consumers are going back out to the marketplace.

News

Minot State International Program reacts to Visa rule changes

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Universities across the country that educate international students are figuring out their plans for fall, after a major change to Visa policies.

News

Arnegard man must pay huge fine for poaching mule deer in New Mexico

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Officers say Davis has a long history of wildlife violations, going back 20 years.

Latest News

News

Communities to honor LJ Wells at service Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Community members across central North Dakota will gather Friday to celebrate the life of LJ Wells, who passed away this week following a brave battle with a rare form of cancer.

News

Library aims to boost local business foot traffic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
If you visit downtown Williston, you’ll see some creative activities that boost foot-traffic for local businesses.

News

Medical Minute: sports physical changes amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
In this week's Medical Minute, the North Dakota High School Activities Association will not require student athletes to take a new physical.

News

NDSU vs. Oregon in jeopardy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
I would call it the most anticipated non-conference football game for North Dakota State since it moved to Division One.

News

Activities and Hands-On Exhibit

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Summer STEM Spectacular is coming up and much more at Gateway to Science in Bismarck. Beth Demke is the Executive Director and she joins us to tell us all about it.

News

Drunken Shrimp Tacos with Chef Trevor

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make drunken shrimp tacos.