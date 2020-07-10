The cost of shutting down DAPL

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge denied a stay in the ruling that shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, meaning the company still has until Aug. 5 to completely empty it.

But the company is saying it's physically impossible to purge the pipeline in 30 days.

In the request for a stay in the ruling, Energy Transfer argued the 30-day deadline is unrealistic for what's being ordered. Adding that the entire process will take between 86 to 101 days and cost the company $24 million. Most of it within the first 14 days.

But they pipeline can't remain empty.

To maintain the pipe, nitrogen needs to replace the empty space. The pipeline is broken up into 15 different segments.

”While each segment along the pipeline is a different length and will pose its own unique challenges, for purposes of this discussion, I have calculated that it will take, on average, approximately 1.5 days to purge and fill each segment with sufficient pressure of inert nitrogen gas to preserve the pipeline,” said Todd Stamm, a VP with Energy Transfer Partners.

Dakota Access said they will be losing around $3 Million in unrecoverable revenues every day the pipeline is shutdown.

In the meantime, the state's Industrial Commission said that rail will be able to meet the transportation needs within 2 months.

During a media briefing, Governor Doug Burgum voiced his concern and frustration over what rulings like these can do to North Dakota's economy.

He, like many others, say there needs to be improvement in infrastructure. But said decisions like these makes that more difficult.

“(Judge Boasberg)‘s saying the Army Corps of Engineers didn’t do their job permitting. Who’s ever said it was easy to get a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers? I mean, this is an organization that’s known for being incredibly rigorous in their permitting process,” Burgum said.

But that’s not what U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg said, who pulled back the permits after ruling the Army Corps didn’t do sufficient reporting on the environmental impacts of the pipeline.

The ruling came just one week after oil hit $40 a barrel for the first time since March. Industry leaders say the decision comes at a terrible time.

“We need projects like Dakota Access. Over the next 30 years, we’re going to continue to use oil and natural gas. not just in this country, but around the world,” said Frank Macchiarola, American Petroleum Institute.

Things seemed to be looking optimistic for North Dakota’s oil industry; there were even talks of crews going back to work. But now the pipeline has 30 days to empty. And with it, momentum for future investments.

“The rug gets pulled out of the whole project, and it sets a bad precedent for other projects. We see a similar thing on the national wide permit docket. And its impact specifically on Keystone and other pipelines,” said Macchiarola.

Energy Transfer had an Emergency Appeal and a Motion for stay rejected by the courts just this week. However, the company has vowed to continue to appeal the decision.

