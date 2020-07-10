Roosevelt Park Zoo bids farewell to Peanut the chinchilla

MINOT, N.D. – For the second time this week, the Roosevelt Park Zoo had to say goodbye to one of its elder animals.

The zoo announced on social media the passing of its 15-year-old chinchilla Peanut.

The zoo said Peanut served as an educational ambassador for the zoo and followed the zoo’s team to area schools to meet with students.

Peanut was recovering from breaking his leg, and the zoo said he began to lose his appetite for treats.

On Tuesday, the zoo humanely euthanized its 20-year-old Amur tiger Krapinka after the animal’s health began to decline.

Images courtesy: Jennifer Kleen / Roosevelt Park Zoo

