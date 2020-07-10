Roosevelt Park Zoo announces death of Amur tiger Krapinka
MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced the death of its eldest tiger Kraprinka Thursday.
A spokesperson for the zoo said they made the decision to humanely euthanize Kraprinka Thursday, after her keepers noticed a sudden decline in mobility.
They said a necropsy confirmed suspicion that the animal’s kidneys had declined dramatically since a recent thorough physical.
The 20-year-old tiger lived longer than most Amur tigers, and lived long enough to see the zoo’s Amur Tiger River Valley Habitat become a reality.
The zoo said Kraprinka was able to spend her last days in a dayroom inspired by her end-of-life needs.
