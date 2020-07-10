Advertisement

Roosevelt Park Zoo announces death of Amur tiger Krapinka

Roosevelt Park Zoo
Roosevelt Park Zoo(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced the death of its eldest tiger Kraprinka Thursday.

A spokesperson for the zoo said they made the decision to humanely euthanize Kraprinka Thursday, after her keepers noticed a sudden decline in mobility.

They said a necropsy confirmed suspicion that the animal’s kidneys had declined dramatically since a recent thorough physical.

The 20-year-old tiger lived longer than most Amur tigers, and lived long enough to see the zoo’s Amur Tiger River Valley Habitat become a reality.

The zoo said Kraprinka was able to spend her last days in a dayroom inspired by her end-of-life needs.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mosquito spray scheduled for Minot area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The cities that will be sprayed are Minot, Burlington and the base.

News

Virgil Hill stops in Bismarck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
If you’re going to make a list of best athletes of all-time from North Dakota, it better include Virgil Hill, or your list is not complete.

News

The Putt District kicks off “On the Street Thursdays”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A local Minot business is doing what it can to bring the community together safely during COVID-19.

News

SNAP benefits available for Anamoose residents impacted by storm

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The SNAP replacement benefits are available to SNAP households only.

Latest News

News

Economic Resiliency Grant helps businesses open safely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Unemployment rates and unemployment claims are going down, but that doesn’t necessarily mean consumers are going back out to the marketplace.

News

Minot State International Program reacts to Visa rule changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Universities across the country that educate international students are figuring out their plans for fall, after a major change to Visa policies.

News

Arnegard man must pay huge fine for poaching mule deer in New Mexico

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Officers say Davis has a long history of wildlife violations, going back 20 years.

News

Communities to honor LJ Wells at service Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Community members across central North Dakota will gather Friday to celebrate the life of LJ Wells, who passed away this week following a brave battle with a rare form of cancer.

News

Library aims to boost local business foot traffic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
If you visit downtown Williston, you’ll see some creative activities that boost foot-traffic for local businesses.

News

Medical Minute: sports physical changes amid COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
In this week's Medical Minute, the North Dakota High School Activities Association will not require student athletes to take a new physical.