Roosevelt Park Zoo announces death of Amur tiger Krapinka

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced the death of its eldest tiger Kraprinka Thursday.

A spokesperson for the zoo said they made the decision to humanely euthanize Kraprinka Thursday, after her keepers noticed a sudden decline in mobility.

They said a necropsy confirmed suspicion that the animal’s kidneys had declined dramatically since a recent thorough physical.

The 20-year-old tiger lived longer than most Amur tigers, and lived long enough to see the zoo’s Amur Tiger River Valley Habitat become a reality.

The zoo said Kraprinka was able to spend her last days in a dayroom inspired by her end-of-life needs.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.