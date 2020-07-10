Pilot in stable condition after fiery plane crash in Pembina Co.

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in stable condition at the Grand Forks hospital after his plane went down near the Canadian border in Pembina County.

The sheriff’s office there says it happened on Thursday, July 9 around 8:15 a.m. near 151st Ave. NE.

A Border Patrol agent saw the plane went down and rushed to the scene, the agent rescued the pilot from the burning Cessna and took him to safety.

That pilot was then taken to the hospital in Cavalier and transferred to Altru in Grand Forks. The pilot is expected to be ok.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now looking into what went wrong.

