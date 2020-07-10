Advertisement

Not A Safe Place For Some

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For much of the spring and summer people have stayed home as a way to try to protect themselves from COVID-19 and while that may be something that medical experts say can save lives, the shelter-at-home concept has led to some unintended consequences.

Angel Young is the Project Coordinator at Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck and she joins us this morning to talk about the instances of domestic abuse and how they’ve risen during this time.

