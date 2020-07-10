ND tax commissioner thinks second quarter sales tax numbers will be up, but oil tax will be down

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although second quarter Taxable Sales and Purchases have not been released yet, State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said he thinks next quarter numbers will be fairly positive, despite the pandemic.

The tax commissioner said in April, sales tax collections decreased by 35% of what was forecast, but May’s early indicators show that spending rebounded better than they expected.

Still, Rauschenberger said the big question is, will oil be able to rebound at the same rate?

"Will wells come back online? Will rigs start operating again and what will happen with oil long term, because we rely, you know, so heavily on oil tax," said Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger said the state specialty funds, like the Legacy Fund and the Common Schools Trust Fund, rely on oil taxes, and there is some concern on how those will be impacted.

Rauschenberger thinks the state is going to see a slower rebound in oil tax collections until things return to normal.

