Mosquito spray scheduled for Minot area

MINOT, N.D. - If you have been bothered by mosquitoes lately, you are in luck. Minot Air Force Base will begin aerial spraying for mosquito control next week.

The spray will take place one day between July 13 and the 17.

It will be spread between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The cities that will be sprayed are Minot, Burlington and the base.

Minot Air Force Base Public health recommends that people and their pets stay indoors while the spraying is overhead.

The spray, commonly known as Naled, shows minimal risks to humans and pets, but it is toxic to insects and honeybees.

Beekeepers will be notified of the spray.

