Advertisement

Mosquito spray scheduled for Minot area

(WCAX)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. -  If you have been bothered by mosquitoes lately, you are in luck. Minot Air Force Base will begin aerial spraying for mosquito control next week.

The spray will take place one day between July 13 and the 17.

It will be spread between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The cities that will be sprayed are Minot, Burlington and the base. 

Minot Air Force Base Public health recommends that people and their pets stay indoors while the spraying is overhead. 

The spray, commonly known as Naled, shows minimal risks to humans and pets, but it is toxic to insects and honeybees.

Beekeepers will be notified of the spray.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roosevelt Park Zoo announces death of Amur tiger Krapinka

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced the death of its eldest tiger Kaprinka Thursday.

News

Virgil Hill stops in Bismarck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
If you’re going to make a list of best athletes of all-time from North Dakota, it better include Virgil Hill, or your list is not complete.

News

The Putt District kicks off “On the Street Thursdays”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A local Minot business is doing what it can to bring the community together safely during COVID-19.

News

SNAP benefits available for Anamoose residents impacted by storm

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The SNAP replacement benefits are available to SNAP households only.

Latest News

News

Economic Resiliency Grant helps businesses open safely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Unemployment rates and unemployment claims are going down, but that doesn’t necessarily mean consumers are going back out to the marketplace.

News

Minot State International Program reacts to Visa rule changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Universities across the country that educate international students are figuring out their plans for fall, after a major change to Visa policies.

News

Arnegard man must pay huge fine for poaching mule deer in New Mexico

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Officers say Davis has a long history of wildlife violations, going back 20 years.

News

Communities to honor LJ Wells at service Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Community members across central North Dakota will gather Friday to celebrate the life of LJ Wells, who passed away this week following a brave battle with a rare form of cancer.

News

Library aims to boost local business foot traffic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
If you visit downtown Williston, you’ll see some creative activities that boost foot-traffic for local businesses.

News

Medical Minute: sports physical changes amid COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
In this week's Medical Minute, the North Dakota High School Activities Association will not require student athletes to take a new physical.