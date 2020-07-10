Advertisement

Morton County begins budget review

By John Salling
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - With the state’s revenue questionable cities and counties are struggling as they start making their 2021 budgets. Morton County Commissioners heard presentations from several departments including the sheriff’s office, which wants to fund a 1.5% raise for its staff next year.

“I would love to see health insurance be seriously looked at to be paid by the county. The hundred percent. For the simple fact that every agency around both Bismarck, Burleigh, Mandan pay that health insurance. We do not,” said Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier.

Departments were asked to cut their budgets by at least 10%, Kirchmeier says he cut costs by more than $100,000.

The Morton County engineer also got up to speak, highlighting the importance of keeping up the personnel, equipment, and fuel budgets. He says they did make the 10% threshold, but it isn't something they can do every year.

“Some of the big areas where we’ve reduced to make our ten percent cut. We have our contractor costs for construction costs. This year we were able to cut it by 50%,” said John Saiki, Morton Engineer.

The commission expects to hear the preliminary budget on Aug. 4.

