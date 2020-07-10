Advertisement

Minot Police searching for runaway child

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a girl that reportedly ran away from home Wednesday.

Police are searching for 14-year-old Sofia Cuevas. They say Cuevas is 5′4″, roughly 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Sofia was last seen wearing a turquoise tie-dye shirt with “Minot ND” printed on it, gray sweat pants, and white socks.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Minot Police at: (701) 852-0111.

