Minot Farmers Market returns for 2020 season with health guideline

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Farmers Market returns Saturday, but it may look a little different due to precautions taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Reps for the market said they plan to follow all CDC guidelines.

Masks are encouraged and not a requirement, but they will make sure people are social distancing. They also set up sanitizing stations and encouraged vendors to prepackage items. Shelby Hazel with the Farmers Market said she feels grateful that the market was deemed an essential business and did not have to be cancelled.

“The Minot Farmers Market has been operating for over 50 years; so people get excited for it, and they want to shop local, and I think that’s really important,” said Hazel. The market opens July 11, in Oak Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.