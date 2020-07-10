Advertisement

Laitdot Scoop and Gift Shop Opens in Mandan
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The winner of last year’s Mandan Business Pitch Challenge has brought her entrepreneurial dreams to life.

Dot Frank first opened Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop in March but closed shortly after due to impacts from the pandemic. Since the shop wasn't open for too long before COVID hit, Frank says she didn't have the numbers to keep it going at the time. But now, Frank has reopened and is bringing joy to the community with every scoop she sells.

"It's just really neat to see all those ideas pulled together and to be able to provide this as a service for the citizens of Mandan and beyond. You know, it's an ice cream shop. And, when it comes to owning a business, I don't know if there's a business happier than an ice cream shop," Frank said.

Latidot is located at 104 1st street North East in Mandan. You can stop by and grab a cone of locally sourced ice cream or check out the gift shop Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

