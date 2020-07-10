Judge denies suppression of evidence and Franks hearing in quadruple homicide case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge denied the motion to suppress evidence and a request for a Franks hearing in the case of Chad Isaak.

Judge David Reich denied Isaak’s motion on Friday, to suppress video surveillance evidence for his scheduled trial in November.

Isaak’s defense attorneys also requested a Franks hearing, which examines the validity of police statements. The request was denied.

