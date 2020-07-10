Advertisement

Judge denies suppression of evidence and Franks hearing in quadruple homicide case

The hearing for 46-year-old Chad Isaak is to determine whether specific evidence in the case will be dismissed and if the trial will be moved to another county.
By Julie Martin
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge denied the motion to suppress evidence and a request for a Franks hearing in the case of Chad Isaak.

Judge David Reich denied Isaak’s motion on Friday, to suppress video surveillance evidence for his scheduled trial in November.

Isaak’s defense attorneys also requested a Franks hearing, which examines the validity of police statements. The request was denied.

