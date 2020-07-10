Advertisement

Friday: 84 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Burleigh County - 24
  • Cass County – 19
  • Cavalier County – 3
  • Dunn County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 9
  • McIntosh County – 1
  • Mercer County – 1
  • Morton County – 2
  • Mountrail County – 3
  • Pierce County – 1
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Richland County – 1
  • Sioux County – 1
  • Stark County – 4
  • Steele County – 1
  • Towner County – 1
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County – 3
  • Ward County – 2
  • Williams County - 4

BY THE NUMBERS

219,737 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,573 total tests from yesterday)

119,596 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,747 unique individuals from yesterday)

113,779 – Total Negative (+1,663 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,154 – Total Positive (+84 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**

260 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

33 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

3,496 – Total Recovered (+32 individuals from yesterday)

85 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

