Advertisement

Five more airlines expect to receive coronavirus loans

Five more airlines expect to receive coronavirus loans
Five more airlines expect to receive coronavirus loans(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Five more airlines have reached agreements with the Treasury Department to receive billions of dollars in coronavirus loans. The demand for air travel is still lower than it was this time last year. The Bismarck Airport says it's experienced the impacts along with the rest of the nation.

The director at the Bismarck Airport say they experienced the third busiest day they’ve ever had in March, then the slowest day on March 30 due to the pandemic.

The huge swing in traffic is something airports and airlines are experiencing across the U.S.

Now, the Treasury Department is stepping in to help.

There's hesitant passengers.

"I thought that it would be canceled last minute, considering the cases are going up. But, I went ahead and took the risk," said Bismarck Airport Customer Courtney Roberts.

There's empty rows.

"There were open seats. I would say it was probably 80 or 85 percent full," said Bismarck Airport Customer Paul Hummel.

The coronavirus isn't going away and neither is the dip in demand. 

"Time will tell what happens with our passenger traffic. But, I think it's going to take us a while before we fully recover," Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said.

In March, the Bismarck Airport's traffic dipped to about half of what it was the same time last year.

In April, traffic reached a low of 90% fewer passengers.

"We went from over 1,400 passengers to about a little over 30. And, on a daily basis," Haug said.

Airlines themselves have taken a hit.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Delta, United, JetBlue, Southwest and Alaska are signing letters of intent for relief loans.

The Treasury Department didn't disclose the terms of each potential loan nor the amounts.

The potential funding would come from the $25 billion set aside for passenger airlines in the CARES Act.

Greg Haug says the Bismarck Airport is using this time to focus on projects around the airport like expanding its parking lot and the cafe.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Butterhorn, Sports Page to temporarily shut down due to COVID-19

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Two Bismarck businesses are temporarily shutting down because of COVID-19.

News

Laitdot Scoop and Gift Shop Opens in Mandan

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The winner of last year’s Mandan Business Pitch Challenge has brought her entrepreneurial dreams to life.

News

Roosevelt Park Zoo announces death of Amur tiger Krapinka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced the death of its eldest tiger Kaprinka Thursday.

News

Mosquito spray scheduled for Minot area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The cities that will be sprayed are Minot, Burlington and the base.

Latest News

News

Virgil Hill stops in Bismarck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
If you’re going to make a list of best athletes of all-time from North Dakota, it better include Virgil Hill, or your list is not complete.

News

The Putt District kicks off “On the Street Thursdays”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A local Minot business is doing what it can to bring the community together safely during COVID-19.

News

SNAP benefits available for Anamoose residents impacted by storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The SNAP replacement benefits are available to SNAP households only.

News

Economic Resiliency Grant helps businesses open safely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Unemployment rates and unemployment claims are going down, but that doesn’t necessarily mean consumers are going back out to the marketplace.

News

Minot State International Program reacts to Visa rule changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Universities across the country that educate international students are figuring out their plans for fall, after a major change to Visa policies.

News

Arnegard man must pay huge fine for poaching mule deer in New Mexico

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Officers say Davis has a long history of wildlife violations, going back 20 years.