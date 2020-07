BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A woman has died in a motorcycle crash outside of Dickinson late last night.

The 48-year-old Dickinson woman was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson on East Broadway just before midnight when she failed to go around a curve and rolled into the ditch.

She was not wearing a helmet. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.