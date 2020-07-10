College students, faculty and staff can be expect to be tested for COVID-19 before they return this fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota University system is working with the Department of Health on a plan to test returning college students, faculty and staff for COVID-19 before they return to campus this fall.

Tests would then be done periodically during the school year.

NDSU is looking to have large scale screening sites several days before the students step onto campus.

The goal is to do the screening as close to the date of return as possible, but leave enough time for a student’s who tests positive to remain home and reduce the chance of community spread on campus.

“We will expect the students to do this and we hope to involve student leadership in getting the word out that this is the way that you protect your family members, your community, your fellow students,” said Joshua Wynne, North Dakota chief health strategist.

Wynne said tests will be free of charge and he is very confident students will do the right thing and get tested.

The university system hopes to have formal testing plans soon.

