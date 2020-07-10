Butterhorn, Sports Page to temporarily shut down due to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Bismarck businesses are temporarily shutting down because of COVID-19.

Butterhorn’s outgoing message says an employee tested positive. It’s going to be closed until Monday.

Sports Page’s management says they’re taking precautions to ensure worker’s and customer’s safety, according to a sign on the bar’s door.

The sign didn’t clarify if the bar had any positive cases. Management hasn’t said when they plan to reopen.

