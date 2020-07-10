Advertisement

Bismarck Public Schools surveys community members for reentry this fall

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher announced the district is waiting on Gov. Doug Burgum’s decision on school reopening guidelines to make a final plan for fall.

Until then, the district is surveying parents, teachers and community members for input on how the fall should go.

The district has already surveyed 600 substitute teachers and will send out a survey to parents and community members July 14 for more input.

“We had focus groups with students, parents and staff about what they thought about school in the distant learning format and so we have some data there as well so I think we’re going to be well planned for August,” Hornbacher said.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roosevelt Park Zoo bids farewell to Peanut the chinchilla

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
For the second time this week, the Roosevelt Park Zoo had to say goodbye to one of its elder animals.

News

Not A Safe Place For Some

Updated: 50 minutes ago
For much of the spring and summer people have stayed home as a way to try to protect themselves from COVID-19 and while that may be something that medical experts say can save lives, the shelter-at-home concept has led to some unintended consequences.

News

New & Good Things at the Mall

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mikalah Auer, the marketing director for Kirkwood Mall, shows us some fun products from Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works as well as Justice for all of your summer shopping needs or must-haves.

News

Teacher Tips for Kindergarten Readiness

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Earlier this week, our Teacher of the Year, Sara Medalen talked to us about how to prepare Kindergarteners now for school this fall.

Latest News

News

Providing A Structure to Summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s always a challenge finding things to keep children busy yet constructive during the summer months.

News

Wishek parents to host social distance prom over weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Due to regulations placed on schools around the state, many districts were forced to reconsider activities, such as prom.

VOD Recording

Not A Safe Place For Some

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

New & Good Things at the Mall

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Teacher Tips for Kindergarten Readiness

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Providing A Structure to Summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today