Bismarck Public Schools surveys community members for reentry this fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher announced the district is waiting on Gov. Doug Burgum’s decision on school reopening guidelines to make a final plan for fall.

Until then, the district is surveying parents, teachers and community members for input on how the fall should go.

The district has already surveyed 600 substitute teachers and will send out a survey to parents and community members July 14 for more input.

“We had focus groups with students, parents and staff about what they thought about school in the distant learning format and so we have some data there as well so I think we’re going to be well planned for August,” Hornbacher said.

