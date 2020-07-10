Alchemist moves to new location in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many entrepreneurs had to put their business plans on hold due to coronavirus closures. But, the owners of Alchemist in Bismarck persisted. Now, they’ve re-opened shop and moved to a new location in Bismarck and are working through the challenges to give their customers what they want.

Alchemist’s owners decided to switch to a bigger location earlier this year. They put their deposit down for the new shop two days before closures were implemented in the state by Governor Doug Burgum.

Despite the obstacle, they say they never had a doubt in their mind they would be able to make the move work. Chris Dobransky is doing what he loves in his new tattoo parlor.

“Alchemist is always a clean place. It’s professional. It’s a chill vibe,” said Alchemist Client Mickenzie Welder. Dobransky is one third of the team behind the new Alchemist Tattoo shop in Bismarck.

Dobransky, Simeon Nelson, and Aileen Fritz have been friends for years. The trio now getting back to ink and piercings... as owners in a new and improved location.

“We work so well together and we have such a great team. It was really, really important to just give them something that they could be proud of,” said Co-Owner Aileen Fritz.

Days after the owners secured the spot for what would become the new Alchemist, closures went into effect. “It was pretty stressful, but we tried to take that time to definitely use it to build this place up instead,” Fritz said.

The artistry in their work is reflected in the walls of the building they took the time to carefully curate. A feat the pandemic challenged but couldn’t stop.

“We knew exactly what we needed to do. It was more space. One, for the pandemic and two for our tattoo artists and clients-- we need more room,” Fritz said.

The team has put necessary health, safety requirements in place.

But, they say they’re happy to provide a service that gives people a little piece of normalcy from an activity they enjoyed before the pandemic.

The owner say business has been great since opening the new location. You can stop by Alchemist at 523 East Broadway Avenue, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

