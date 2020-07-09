Advertisement

Thursday: 99 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Test Results
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Benson County - 2
  • Burleigh County - 23
  • Cass County – 29
  • Cavalier County – 4
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Dunn County – 3
  • Grand Forks County – 1
  • McKenzie County – 2
  • Morton County – 5
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Pembina County – 1
  • Ransom County – 2
  • Richland County – 1
  • Sioux County – 3
  • Stark County – 2
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Walsh County – 10
  • Ward County – 2
  • Williams County - 6

BY THE NUMBERS

214,167 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,980 total tests from yesterday)

117,849 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,010 unique individuals from yesterday)

113,779 – Total Negative (+1,911 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,070 – Total Positive (+99 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**

257 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

30 – Currently Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

3,464 – Total Recovered (+17 individuals from yesterday)

85 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

