SNAP benefits available for Anamoose residents impacted by storm

ANAMOOSE, N.D. - Those in the Anamoose area who lost food from the storm-related power outages this week will be able to benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The SNAP replacement benefits are available to SNAP households only.

Residents must report their food loss by July 18.

SNAP will replace the amount of the loss, only up to the amount of the benefit received in July.

Anyone with questions should call 800-755-2716 for help.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.