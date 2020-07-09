Residents react to destructive storm that blows through Anamoose

ANAMOOSE, N.D. – Residents in the town of Anamoose have had their hands full after an overnight storm left a path of destruction and debris.

Faith Hatton visited the area to get firsthand accounts from those cleaning up.

Sounds of construction fill the normally quiet streets of Anamoose. But the people out wielding chainsaws and construction equipment are cleaning instead of building. “Didn’t expect to see all of this. I knew it was going to be bad but I didn’t think it was going to be like this,” said Tami Lynn Palmer, Anamoose resident.

Palmer said last night’s storm was a new experience for the area. “All of a sudden, the floodgates open. Couldn’t see across the street. Heard a lot of stuff hitting the house, was afraid the windows were going to break, had water coming in through the cupboards,” said Palmer.

Palmer said that her home only suffered minor damages but that neighbors offered her help. Other members of the community began clearing out more public areas such as main street and the town park.

While some Anamoose residents have begun to clean up the damage from the storm, their neighbors outside of town weren’t so lucky.

The storm destroyed this agronomy center for The Arthur Companies, leaving a path of debris. Across town, damage hit a little bit closer to home.

“I was going to plan on taking it down sometime but I guess now I can start taking the rest of it down,” said Rick Bjorland, resident.

Along with felled trees and fallen power lines, Bjorland also lost a silo attached to a farm on his property.

“I mean we’ve had snow storms we’ve had you know other things but I’ve never seen rain and wind like that,” said Bjorland.

No injuries reported yet, due to the storm but the community says they want to get back to normal as quickly as possible.

“Probably the worst damage I’ve seen in one area in the 20 years I’ve been in the county here. So as far as debris laying around not as far as building damage there’s very minimal of that,” said McHenry County Sheriff Trey Skager.

Digging out from the storm, one branch at a time.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.