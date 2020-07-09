NDSU vs. Oregon in jeopardy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I would call it the most anticipated non-conference football game for North Dakota State since it moved to Division One.

It appears that it will not happen.

NDSU is scheduled to play at Oregon on Sept. 5, but according to a report by The Athletic, the PAC-12 plans to announce in the near future that it will play at conference-only schedule this season.

The Bison could lose a $650,000 pay day if this report is true.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.