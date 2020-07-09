NDDOT using drones for flood season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation received waivers at the end of March, allowing for the use of drones in emergency response.

The Department tested the drones effectiveness last year. They allowed the DOT to save resources because the birds eye view helped them determine the flooding wasn't as dramatic as expected. This year, they're using their own fleet of drones for the first time.

"A picture is worth a thousand words. So, as far as getting that information out there on our Facebook, our Twitter and all those things--basically, people can see what's going on without actually going out there," said NDDOT Strategy and Innovation Director Russ Buchholz.

DOT directors say the drones save crews from dangerous situations if it’s not necessary for them to respond. They’ll also use the aircraft systems for transportation survey work and to determine resource needs for various projects.

