MSU Summer Theatre holds online programs amid pandemic

MSU Summer Theatre holds online programs amid pandemic(Chad Gifford)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - The pandemic may have put a halt to this year’s performances at the MSU Summer Theatre, so instead they’re hosting activities streamed online.

The theatre started a web series of Legacy Interviews with former MSU students about their growth as an actor.

They also plan to host a cabaret show through Facebook this Friday.

Students actors will host their MINOTABLES IMPROV class Wednesday night through a Facebook stream where audiences can participate by leaving suggestions in the comments. 

“Actors will be doing improvise comedy where audience members from home are going to be able to comment and give suggestions, and then they will see those things happen live on stage,” said Chad Gifford, MSU artistic director.

For a full list of the theatre’s summer activities visit the MSU Summer Theatre Facebook page.

