Medical Minute: sports physical changes amid COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. - In this week's Medical Minute, the North Dakota High School Activities Association will not require student athletes to take a new physical.

Normally athletes must take a physical each academic year along with an annual sports health questionnaire.

This year the organization announced that they will accept physicals from the 2019-2020 school year with the exception of 7th graders.

They say the change is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sport physicians in Minot say a physical still might be a good idea for certain athletes.

“If someone had an injury or something that needed further evaluation, they should probably come in and be seen or if there were concerns because of some underlying health diseases in light of the pandemic,” said Trinity Health Sports Medicine Physician Dr. Dawn Mattern.

Any student who did not take a physical during the 2019 2020 academic school year or answered yes to any of the question on form b questionnaire must have a physical in order to participate in sports.

