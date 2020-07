MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, K-9 Jack passed away Wednesday.

The post says K-9 Jack served the Sheriff’s Office from 2010-2017 with his handler, Corporal Cody Meadows.

K-9 Jack was certified in narcotics, tracking and evidence location.

