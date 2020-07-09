Mandan dealing with funding delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan City Commission held a special meeting to begin discussing next year’s budget.

The session looked at everything from administration to police and fire. City department heads discussed their needs with the commissioners.

The Mandan finance director says they have to resort to inter-fund loans to make up for delayed Prairie Dog Funding.

“When we do receive our first $2.5 million that’s not going to be eligible for any new projects. We’re going to first have to pay back the interfund loans with the dollars that we start receiving from the state from the Municipal Infrastructure Fund,” said Greg Welch, Mandan finance director.

Some of the items on the list, two open positions in the finance department and two new police vehicles.

