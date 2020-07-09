Advertisement

Mandan cracking down on fireworks

By John Salling
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan mayor gave a warning about the use of fireworks in the city.

The mayor says he received a number of complaints over the last couple weeks about people using fireworks.

The police say they received more than 100 calls in two days, but made no arrests related to fireworks use.

The fire department reported seven fires this year, one of them structural, costing the city more than $1,000 in labor from the fire department.

“This is a way to say to those people ‘if you guys want to keep goofing around and keep making everyone in the community mad the other option is to ban them’ I hope it never gets there. I hope people respect it, but I think it’s time to change it up a little bit,” said Mayor Tim Helbling, Mandan.

Commissioners directed staff to work on an ordinance that would tighten firework restrictions in Mandan.

