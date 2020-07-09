Major donation supports Minot State University’s Summer Theatre Program

MINOT, N.D. - Minot State University just received a generous donation to help revamp one of its major attractions.

Minot State University senior Kaylee Capp said that she's been performing at the school's summer theatre since 2015.

“I honestly loved being outside in the elements. There’s not many theatres that do that,” said Capp.

The university recently announced that the Minot Area Community Foundation donated half a million dollars to the revitalization of the theatre.

It's welcome news for Kaylee.

“Incredible. This place has been through a lot of things, and it’s finally good to know that it’s going to get a facelift,” said Capp.

The upgrades include a bigger cast dressing room, new canopy, and modifications to the seating.

“It seemed like a insurmountable goal that was going to take years and years to get there, and now suddenly, it’s within our grasp,” said Chad Gifford, MSU Artistic Director.

Minot Area Community Foundation President Jason Zimmerman said they just feel happy about making a difference in Minot.

"We are just very proud and very pleased to be a part of this project. Minot state is a integral part of this community," said Zimmerman.

Shining a spotlight on the good in the Magic City.

The university plans to get started on the updates as soon as this year.

