Advertisement

Library aims to boost local business foot-traffic

Library aims to boost local business foottraffic
Library aims to boost local business foottraffic(KFYR)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - If you visit downtown Williston, you’ll see some creative activities that boost foot-traffic for local businesses. The Williston Community Library started a Downtown Story Walk to help store-owners during a time when business is slow.

Beginning at Creation Carpets, you’ll see the first two pages of the Three Little Pigs on a poster board plastered on the window, along with directions to the next pages of the story. It’s promoting locally owned businesses that people might otherwise overlook.

“I’ve been here since ’13, but I’ve been downtown since the eighties. Some people say ‘I’ve lived here all my life and I didn’t know you were here.’ So, it kind of gets people aware of what businesses are downtown,” said Castle Framing and Gifts owner Linda Beard.

To read the whole book, you’ll need to stop by 12 different shops. This was promoted to families as a challenge for children who are part of the summer reading program. The library wanted to give back to businesses that have donated to them previously during the summer.

Williston Community Library Director Andrea Placher said: “Obviously with the climate that we’re in right now, we didn’t want to ask them. We thought what can we do for us to help them, versus them always helping us.”

Some downtown business-owners say not as many people have been coming through their doors lately, so they’re grateful for the library’s support.

Placher they’ll have the book up for a month, and if the program is a success, they want to change out the story monthly.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Medical Minute: sports physical changes amid COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
In this week's Medical Minute, the North Dakota High School Activities Association will not require student athletes to take a new physical.

News

NDSU vs. Oregon in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
I would call it the most anticipated non-conference football game for North Dakota State since it moved to Division One.

News

Activities and Hands-On Exhibit

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Summer STEM Spectacular is coming up and much more at Gateway to Science in Bismarck. Beth Demke is the Executive Director and she joins us to tell us all about it.

News

Drunken Shrimp Tacos with Chef Trevor

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make drunken shrimp tacos.

Latest News

KMOT

Contractors at Tioga Gas Plant test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
A contracting company providing services for the Tioga Gas Plant, operated by Hess Corporation, has reported several employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for Hess.

News

North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases increased 3% in the first quarter despite the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger announced that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2020 are up more than $4.590 billion, which is nearly a 3% increase over last year.

News

Emulsion spill reported at well pad near Watford City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Due to strong winds, some emulsion blew into pasture land.

News

Holidays: Simplify & Cut Costs

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s never too early to get a jump on your holiday shopping and it’s especially never too early to start saving for that time of year.

VOD Recording

Activities and Hands-On Exhibit

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Drunken Shrimp Tacos

Updated: 4 hours ago
North Dakota Today