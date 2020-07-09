Library aims to boost local business foot-traffic

WILLISTON, N.D. - If you visit downtown Williston, you’ll see some creative activities that boost foot-traffic for local businesses. The Williston Community Library started a Downtown Story Walk to help store-owners during a time when business is slow.

Beginning at Creation Carpets, you’ll see the first two pages of the Three Little Pigs on a poster board plastered on the window, along with directions to the next pages of the story. It’s promoting locally owned businesses that people might otherwise overlook.

“I’ve been here since ’13, but I’ve been downtown since the eighties. Some people say ‘I’ve lived here all my life and I didn’t know you were here.’ So, it kind of gets people aware of what businesses are downtown,” said Castle Framing and Gifts owner Linda Beard.

To read the whole book, you’ll need to stop by 12 different shops. This was promoted to families as a challenge for children who are part of the summer reading program. The library wanted to give back to businesses that have donated to them previously during the summer.

Williston Community Library Director Andrea Placher said: “Obviously with the climate that we’re in right now, we didn’t want to ask them. We thought what can we do for us to help them, versus them always helping us.”

Some downtown business-owners say not as many people have been coming through their doors lately, so they’re grateful for the library’s support.

Placher they’ll have the book up for a month, and if the program is a success, they want to change out the story monthly.

