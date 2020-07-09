Emulsion spill reported at well pad near Watford City

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says 413 barrels of emulsion spilled on a well pad Wednesday, roughly three miles west of Watford City.

Newfield Production Company reported the spill.

Emulsion is a mix of crude oil, natural gas, and produced water.

Due to strong winds, some emulsion blew into pasture land.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation.

Inspectors are monitoring cleanup.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.