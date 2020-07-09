Advertisement

Emulsion spill reported at well pad near Watford City

(WITN)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says 413 barrels of emulsion spilled on a well pad Wednesday, roughly three miles west of Watford City.

Newfield Production Company reported the spill.

Emulsion is a mix of crude oil, natural gas, and produced water.

Due to strong winds, some emulsion blew into pasture land.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation.

Inspectors are monitoring cleanup.

