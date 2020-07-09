Advertisement

Economic Resiliency Grant helps businesses open safely

Economic Resiliency Grant helps businesses open safely
Economic Resiliency Grant helps businesses open safely(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Unemployment rates and unemployment claims are going down, but that doesn’t necessarily mean consumers are going back out to the marketplace.

Businesses are still struggling to reach the profits they made before the pandemic. But 66 million grant dollars from the state Department of Commerce could assist businesses with those efforts.

The Department of Commerce has announced the Economic Resiliency Grant, made possible through CARES Act funding. Businesses that apply could receive up to $50,000 of funding to make purchases that would help them reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Commerce leaders said giving businesses the necessary funds to mitigate COVID-19 also gives consumers the confidence to return.

“As nice as takeout and curbside is for customers, the reality is their business is still down 50 or 60 or 70 percent and margins continue to be absolutely difficult for them. And so this is the best possible use of this money,” said Department of Commerce Economic Development Division Director James Leiman.

Many businesses need materials like personal protective equipment, dividers, sanitizers and disposable products. In order to reopen, businesses needed to increase hygiene measures, but commerce leaders say they’ve lacked the funding do so.

“Financing gaps continue to exist as well as a consumer reluctance to re-enter the marketplace. The ERG was designed to address those gaps,” said Department of Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer.

The ERG covers a gray area of expenses that weren’t allowed under the Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Businesses will be able to apply online at the end of the month. Once offered the grant, businesses have up to 45 days to spend their funds.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Putt District kicks off “On the Street Thursdays”

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A local Minot business is doing what it can to bring the community together safely during COVID-19.

News

SNAP benefits available for Anamoose residents impacted by storm

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The SNAP replacement benefits are available to SNAP households only.

News

Minot State International Program reacts to Visa rule changes

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Universities across the country that educate international students are figuring out their plans for fall, after a major change to Visa policies.

News

Arnegard man must pay huge fine for poaching mule deer in New Mexico

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Officers say Davis has a long history of wildlife violations, going back 20 years.

Latest News

News

Communities to honor LJ Wells at service Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Community members across central North Dakota will gather Friday to celebrate the life of LJ Wells, who passed away this week following a brave battle with a rare form of cancer.

News

Library aims to boost local business foot traffic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
If you visit downtown Williston, you’ll see some creative activities that boost foot-traffic for local businesses.

News

Medical Minute: sports physical changes amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
In this week's Medical Minute, the North Dakota High School Activities Association will not require student athletes to take a new physical.

News

NDSU vs. Oregon in jeopardy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
I would call it the most anticipated non-conference football game for North Dakota State since it moved to Division One.

News

Activities and Hands-On Exhibit

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Summer STEM Spectacular is coming up and much more at Gateway to Science in Bismarck. Beth Demke is the Executive Director and she joins us to tell us all about it.

News

Drunken Shrimp Tacos with Chef Trevor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make drunken shrimp tacos.