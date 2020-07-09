Contractors at Tioga Gas Plant test positive for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A contracting company providing services for the Tioga Gas Plant, operated by Hess Corporation, has reported several employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for Hess.

The spokesperson for Hess said these individuals are in self-isolation, and the contracting company is performing contact tracing to identify anyone who has been in close contact with those infected

The spokesperson said the affected areas of the plant have been deep cleaned following CDC guidelines. Employees continue to maintain COVID-19 prevention protocols while at work, including social distancing and regular temperature checks.

Your News Leader reached out to the Joint Information Center as well as the contracting company and are awaiting a response.

