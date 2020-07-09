Advertisement

Communities to honor LJ Wells at service Friday(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNER, N.D. – Community members across central North Dakota will gather Friday to celebrate the life of LJ Wells, who passed away this week following a brave battle with a rare form of cancer.

The 19-year-old Wells, whose story inspired many, died Tuesday following a two-year battle with adrenal cancer.

LJ studied at North Dakota State University and planned to return to TGU upon graduation to serve as a teacher and coach.

His service is Fri., July 10, at the TGU Towner football field, with a fellowship to follow after at the Gallows Hall in Towner.

Those who wish to attend are asked to bring a lawn chair and dress casually.

Supporters are encouraged to wear TGU, Denver Broncos, or NDSU attire, as well as “2 Strong” shirts, in honor of LJ.

The ceremony will be moved to the gymnasium in the event of inclement weather.

Memorials are preferred to the “Ol’ #2 Scholarship Fund” that will be set up in his name.

