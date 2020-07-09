Authorities confirm one death from a tornado in Otter Tail County, MN
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities have confirmed that one person is dead after a tornado whipped through rural Otter Tail County, Minnesota.
The tornado and strong winds significantly damaged farm homes late Wednesday afternoon and into the six o’clock hour in an area between Dalton and Ashby, Minnesota.
Officials have confirmed one death at a home off of County Road 82.
A short distance away at a home off of 120th Street, officials say two people were taken to a hospital. We don’t yet know their conditions.
Several homes suffered extensive damage. Debris from trees, pieces of homes, and personal belongings are scattered around the area.
Officials say crews are continuing to survey the area for damage and helping those affected.
