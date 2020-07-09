Advertisement

Arnegard man must pay huge fine for poaching mule deer in New Mexico

By Max Grossfeld
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Arnegard man must pay the state of New Mexico more than $77,000 for killing a trophy mule buck.

Cody Davis is convicted of killing the deer out of season and without a license.

Game and Fish officers say they found a headless buck near Lindrith, N.M., and then found the stashed severed head nearby.

They then monitored the trophy for months, until they say Davis picked it up, and threw it into the Rio Grande.

North Dakota Game and Fish officers, along with the US Fish and Wildlife Service agents, say they served a warrant on Davis’ then home in Dickinson, where he confessed.

Officers say Davis has a long history of wildlife violations, going back 20 years.

A judge ordered him to pay $20,000 for poaching, $54,000 for the extensive investigation and $3,000 to New Mexico's poaching hotline service, Operation Game Thief.

Investigators say closing this case took more than 2,000 hours worth of work, 25,000 miles of driving and several search warrants executed in two states.

