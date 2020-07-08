WellnessWednesday: Time in Nature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With a beautiful stretch of weather ahead, it is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the season, landscape and some time in nature as we learn in today’s #WellnessWednesday series, it’s good for our health.

Our #WellnessWednesday tip is to spend time in nature. Health experts say doing so helps to lower stress levels, get blood flowing and connect with out surroundings.

Those lessons are being lived out every day at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck. We caught up with them to learn how they’re taking advantage of these beautiful days.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.