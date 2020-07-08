Advertisement

Ward County funds NDSU seed facility equipment

Seed cleaning facility project
Seed cleaning facility project(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Ward County Commissioners voted to partially fund a new piece of research equipment to better increase the quality of seeds given to farmers.

NDSU's Minot North Central Research Extension Center requested $300,000 to complete the construction of a seed conditioning facility.

Commissioners voted to give $250,000 to the project, which will come out of the 2020 and 2021 budgets.

Donnybrook seed farmer Dave Miller is one of several area farmers who use the research center. He and a few others who came to the meeting in support and to help persuade commissioners to fund a new piece of equipment they will benefit from.

“We buy the foundation seeds form the research center we propagate it and in turn we distribute it and sell it to neighbors and people in the county. So this facility that we’re talking about benefits all the Ward county farmers and those around our counties,” said Miller.

The estimated total cost for the completed project is $2.25 million.

