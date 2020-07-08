Advertisement

Trust fund payment for ND schools increases 14.3%

By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota's largest education trust fund will be giving more support to local schools in the next two years.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the funding amounts to $419.3M for K-12 public schools, a 14.3% increase from spending in the last biennium.

The Common Schools Trust Fund is financed by revenue from state trust lands, energy taxes, lease and royalty payments and leasing of agricultural land.

In the last eight years, it has provided $991.5M for the education of North Dakota students.

Now the latest pay out, will push that total to $1.41 billion over a decade.

Baesler said, "When we are able to receive income and revenue from the Common Schools Trust Fund, it allows us to continue to provide the top-notch education services to our students and their families that they deserve across the state of North Dakota."

Low prices for oil and farm commodities, coupled with the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, have hammered state revenues.

Baesler said the increase in the Common Schools Trust Fund payments should cushion any possible impact on state aid to schools.

