Remembering Bismarck Police Sgt. Kenner; killed in the line of duty nine years ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday marks the ninth anniversary of Bismarck Police Sgt. Steven Kenner’s end of watch.

On July 8th, 2011 Kenner was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Bismarck.

Nine years later, the department continues to recognize his heroic sacrifice as an officer. In 2011, Chief Dave Draovitch was the shift lieutenant the night Kenner lost his life.

“Nine years ago, it seems like yesterday, and every year this day comes along, it’s a remind of just how big a loss Steve was for us,” said Draovitch.

At the Police Department, memorials in honor of Kenner welcome visitors.

“There’s pictures in just about everybody’s office, or at least close by. There’s been a lot of change since he’s been here, but the people who were here will never forget him,” said Draovitch.

And, his wife and daughter play a role in the records department.

“It’s nice to still have his family here with us, I enjoy that a lot,” said Draovitch.

Chief Draovitch says Kenner’s legacy will always live on.

“He was the embodiment of a Bismarck police officer. He was a true hero. He was doing his job. He was risking his life for the services of others,” said Draovitch.

The man who killed Kenner is currently serving a life sentence in prison

