Pro’s Pointer #10

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the last choices you have to make before trying to catch a fish is to decide on what lure to use.

If it’s July in North Dakota and you’re chasing walleyes, then Johnnie Candle says a spinner is always a good choice.

But in this week’s Pro’s Pointer, we find out spinner’s also come with an additional decision to make.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, “It’s that time of year again for bottom bouncers and spinners. You know if I’ve had a nickel for every walleye I’ve caught on a spinner rig I just might take myself on a trip to the moon. There are two basic types of spinner rigs. A single hook rig and a tandem hook rig. Single hooks are pretty straight forward. I use these when I’m using a minnow, a leach or a piece of artificial bait simple hook it on and let it drag nice and straight behind the spinner. It’s the tandem hook rig where I get very particular. I feel there IS a proper way to hook a nightcrawler on a two hook crawler harness. I start with the very nose of the crawler and I put the hook as close to the tip of the worm as I possibly can. I them stretch the crawler out and I leave slack line between the two hooks and put the second hook all of the way through the worm. This is going to prevent that dreaded J-hook that causes your crawler to spin uncontrollably behind your spinner rig. They say it’s the early bird that catches the worm but I say it’s the straight work that catches more walleye. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this weeks Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie helps us choose the proper crankbait.

