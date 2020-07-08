Advertisement

New Mandan Ordinance to help local businesses

Automatic door
Automatic door(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Mandan, commissioners passed an ordinance intended to help its businesses weather the pandemic.

Before tonight, if a business receives money from the city, it must install an automatic door. Now, that requirement will only kick in if a businesses receives more than $5,000.

“I think there should be a sunset, we’d be terribly disservice of the community and the handicapped if we disallow this for an extended period,” said Mike Braun, commissioner.

The exemption change will last until January of 2021.

